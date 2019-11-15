Mister Carwash, John Lai CEO you just bought out our carwash in Hanford California. Congratulations you’ve also canceled them from spraying the back window of the vehicle which has been done since the carwash was built. I was just told it was done to save money? How cheap can you get this carwash went from $10 for a full carwash to $13 for a full carwash in a very short time. Now you buy the company out and you want to save a 10th of a penny because you don’t want to spray off the customers rear window especially in minivans that does not get clean well because your wash does not cover them well at the angle of your machines. Life will go on so will. Save a penny lose about 8000 customers for another carwash. Hanford California is in the middle of farm country and our windows get dirty whether the car sits or we drive it that’s why we wash. But you do not want to wash your windows I don’t want to wash your carwash.
Gerald McCarney
Lemoore
