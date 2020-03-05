Letter to the Editor: GND Follies

The Bernie/Alexandria Cortez Green New Deal (GND) will put taxpayers in the RED. Given candidate generalities, a libertarian ‘think-tank’ (Competitive Enterprise Institute,) studied likely cost. New England and Northern areas they estimate ‘start-up’ cost at about $70 thousand per family. Chump-change! Right?

The following years annual family cost drops to a measly $45 thousand, arriving finally at an annual $37 thousand long-term cost. New England can feel superior as Alaskan start-up cost is $100 thousand, ultimately decreasing to $67 thousand long term. It is, at its ‘mostest-bestest’, an unbelievably expensive idea.

High-Speed Rail (HSR) fiascos are peanuts in comparison. HSR essentials are not locked in, truth be told. “Green New Deal” technologies aren’t necessarily “prime time” ready either. Long, cold night heat sustaining batteries aren’t available at a cost regular people can afford. The “Grid” has major problems beyond those of California’s energy companies and managers. Anyone forget the recent “outages”?