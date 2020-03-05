Letter to the Editor: GND Follies

The Bernie/Alexandria Cortez Green New Deal (GND) will put taxpayers in the RED. Given candidate generalities, a libertarian ‘think-tank’ (Competitive Enterprise Institute,) studied likely cost. New England and Northern areas they estimate ‘start-up’ cost at about $70 thousand per family. Chump-change! Right?
The following years annual family cost drops to a measly $45 thousand, arriving finally at an annual $37 thousand long-term cost. New England can feel superior as Alaskan start-up cost is $100 thousand, ultimately decreasing to $67 thousand long term. It is, at its ‘mostest-bestest’, an unbelievably expensive idea.
High-Speed Rail (HSR) fiascos are peanuts in comparison. HSR essentials are not locked in, truth be told. “Green New Deal” technologies aren’t necessarily “prime time” ready either. Long, cold night heat sustaining batteries aren’t available at a cost regular people can afford. The “Grid” has major problems beyond those of California’s energy companies and managers. Anyone forget the recent “outages”?
Riding us of “Carbon” technologies, i.e. wood, gas, oil or coal, known to actually improve the human condition and planet agriculture simultaneously, seems premature. Jumping onto the “green new deal” train and its imagined technologies definitely seems like “throwing the baby out with the bathwater”.
Just looking at solar panels in Hanford/Lemoore homes should tell us adults aren’t ready to manage them. Most are covered with dirt, taking a 23 percent effective solar unit and obviously reducing output. The more dirt, the greater the reduction.
The impact on the nation’s general economy affects citizens in many industries. Where is action to invest in GND climate friendly infrastructure? The current infrastructure is less than satisfactory. So, more that won’t be managed any better is to be added? Wow! Let’s revisit the 53 failed climate friendly business and infrastructure that failed during the previous administration!
Moderate Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have expressed skepticism as to its viability. Congress isn’t doing much more than talking point and naming post offices. Knowledge and discussion – not happening.
Do you really want to continue sending the current herd of non-producers? Sounds like a change might be in order.
Gary Smith
Lemoore