Letter to the Editor: Fresno State cohort program

The article referring to the Fresno State’s (STEP) cohort program touches on one of the most serious problems in small rural towns in the Central valley today, and across the United States. The disadvantage of first-generation minorities attending college. The racial inequality around the college experience is a very taunting one that many opt out of college because of lack of help in the college advising department. Having a similar background as Korey Domingos, I can speak on the issue of making sure we have policies and programs in place like Fresno States’ Strategic Teacher Education Partnership. Orientating from Hanford, CA and transferring to the University of California, Riverside after attending West Hills College Lemoore, I can attest that guidance to those who are less fortunate is little to none. The guidance that I receive was extremely minimal. I have had to struggle and stress out from filling out my FASFA application, college application, housing applications, even as simple as registering for classes. We need to implement programs into community college and especially at four-year universities to assist students with the simplest tasks, that can avoid problems like having students take a fifth year. For myself I’m at risk of having to do a fifth year because of having to blindly registering for classes. The struggle that is transitioning from a semester system to the quarter system alone is already a challenging one and having programs like the one at Fresno State and other California State Universities, will tremendously impact our graduation rates of marginal groups that are already at a disadvantage because of financial instability, educational disadvantages, and most importantly instructional racism. From my experience in the higher education system has been an uphill battle compare to my fellow non-Hispanic student body. The way that our college admission system is already setting up many qualified students at a disadvantage. The recent college scandal is a viable example that those who have privileges are preferred in our colleges rather than those students who have the qualifiable qualification to be attend our top tier colleges.