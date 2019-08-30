Environment policy is taking a back seat to Gold and Copper. EPA told staff scientist they were no longer opposing a mining project in Bristol Bay. This was a day after President Trump had a meeting with the Governor of Alaska aboard Air Force One.
The news was shock to EPA scientist who planned to oppose to the project. The copper-and-gold mine planned near Bristol Bay, Alaska, known as Pebble Mine, was blocked by the Obama administration's EPA after scientists found that the mine would cause "complete loss of" the bay's fish habitat. Salmon hatcheries in Alaska are already being devastated by the recent heat wave.
Trump will watch America burn for a handful of gold. His actions prove he puts money over a clean environment for future generations.
Chad Drazler
Hanford
