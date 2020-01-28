Chad Draxler ‘s 24 January letter,” Never Calls Out Conservative Party”, continues, even fosters, non-engagement. Sadly, he pursues a “Platt River” perspective – “a mile wide and six inches deep”.
Just a reminder, the original debt topic was California debt. Unlike the federal government who prints money, California can only go bankrupt. Not an attractive choice; some cities have already faced it - poorly.
National Debt and Tax, cuts or otherwise, isn’t connected. National debt belongs to Congress, the House occupants who structure it, a Senate who agrees and a President who signs.
Remember our debt levels when Bush43 left – $9 Trillion. Eight years later its $21 Trillion. Three more and its $23 Trillion. I can’t see either party is concerned at controlling debt...Debt as an outcome of wars is inescapable; yet, all parties seem to approve its use. As 2019 closed, federal debt, as well as California debt, just keeps on rising. Projections for 2020 show the years national deficit will likely swell beyond $1 trillion.
These figures should terrify you. A growing national or California debt means greater amounts of revenue will be consumed in debt interest payments over essential services. Debt puts any economy at great risk. Higher debt-to-GDP ratios are associated with slower economic growth. Case-in-point, take a look at Japan. And the world, transacting on U.S. Dollars, may soon choose to look elsewhere for stable currency; our loss.
I’m personally not happy current government is receiving a pass from partisan hacks who are Democrats, Republicans, Conservatives and Libertarians occupying legislative positions of responsibility, locally and in D.C. Many of whom screamed partisan bloody murder throughout several decades of the worst period for the national debt in U.S. history. I forget - Impeachment is more important!
Is Draxler suggesting a specific group is innocent? Never, but it’s more fun (or divisive) to use “talking points” than attack the problem. When our fiscal reckoning inevitably comes, and it will in many different forms, we should equally remember who created this mess as well as those who did nothing to fix it.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
