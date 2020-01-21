Adding general obligation bonds isn’t realistic just because state revenues are strong. Ignoring an estimated $91 billion in unfunded pension debt, Sacramento pushes more debt through Proposition 13 and a redundant Senate Bill 45. With the highest national tax burden, fiscal restraint isn’t Sacramento’s plan.
Californians would appreciate reducing their mortgages, car loans and student debt, not paying more tax or “fees” by adding bond debt. California’s budgets fail to exercise fiscal restraint. Proposition 13 now lives on the March ballot. Its friend, Senate Bill 45, will join it unless both are defeated. California needs fiscal responsibility. These don’t represent, period!
Proposition 13 borrows $15 billion for “needy schools”. Hidden within is a provision to raise current local school bond “caps”. The money can then easily come from homeowner property tax increases. Little of the money is needed for education; it mostly funds retirement pension, health care and unfunded salary liabilities (Dan Walters, 4 Dec 2019). Wall Street adds $12 Billion in interest cost.
2019 Climate Change” Senate Bill 45, re-born in 2020, targets assorted State climate and environmental dangers. In reality, the $4.2 billion funds the same schemes repeated again and again, over the last several decades for wildfire, drought prevention and “safe drinking water” - yet to materialize. Think - Yogi Berra’s “Déjà Vu all over again”.
These bond’s violate bond funding criteria, a constitutional requirement for “single object or work.” And general obligation bonds should apply statewide with services on-going beyond their payback term.
California projects a current $7 billion surplus, an un-guaranteed more on the way. Many pre-existing, same purpose, bonds ought to be used by a responsible Sacramento to avoid adding debt. Then again Sacramento needs to build a 2nd water tunnel because the existing one might get submerged. Doesn’t it work regardless of its submerged depth to draw water southward? And there’s the LA-to-Las Vegas high speed gamblers rail project. Yogi said it all in “Deja vu”.
Sacramento’ political addiction to debt no matter what the circumstances or consequence; not their concern! Fiscal restraint and financial security be damned.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
