Letter to the Editor: Dear Mr. Wong

Dear Mr. Wong:
The high moral plain in your “Response” of 3-20-2020 is admirable. I esteem anyone so perfect that could “throw the first stone”.
As for myself, sinful-imperfect-and-not-wealthy, I did receive a Trump tax increase. Regardless, “Progressive” income tax and central planning aren’t here to help. Example:17 Trillion Dollars spent eliminating poverty; it’s still here.
Politicians abuse tax through artificial distributions to pressure people, not serve. Socialism, current campaign mantra, exists because of the potential to fool enough people to ‘pull it off”!
Betsy DeVos can’t be education’s sole problem. Educational failing existed well before Trump or DeVos appeared.
National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) data shows per-pupil spending increased roughly 1.7% annually since 1980; yet, it shows student performance has largely stagnated. Math literacy rates among 17-year-old Americans peaked in 1986, English literacy in 1971.
Test scores demonstrate no follow-on improvement in student proficiency:
• math proficiency -25 percent;
• science proficiency - 22 percent;
• reading proficiency - 37 percent;
• 2019 SBAC scores- 49.8% failed California English Standards Test.
America in 2011 was the only free-market country where its current generation was less educated than the generation prior (Council for Advancement of Adult Literacy; 4-16-2014).
Today’s colleges require remedial English and Mathematics for a reason. 25 percent of college graduates actually scored high enough to be deemed literacy "proficient". Government defines literacy as "using printed and written information to function in society, to achieve one's goals, and to develop one's knowledge and potential." Economics degreed AOC bartending is illustrative.
Too frequently clerks can’t count nor calculate appropriate change without cash register help? Public education spending is increasingly inefficient. We dump more resources into education, receive little or no student benefits.
Government CalPers is shockingly underfunded. There will be losers if Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) precludes a Trump approach to financial system stability.
My father said: “sticks and stones hurt bones but words do not”. I hold politicians accountable for what they do, not what they say. Bill Clinton was a moral/ethical standards problem long before you disowned him. Then again, don’t let me hinder your TDS.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
