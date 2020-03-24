Letter to the Editor: Dear Mr. Wong

• 2019 SBAC scores- 49.8% failed California English Standards Test.

America in 2011 was the only free-market country where its current generation was less educated than the generation prior (Council for Advancement of Adult Literacy; 4-16-2014).

Today’s colleges require remedial English and Mathematics for a reason. 25 percent of college graduates actually scored high enough to be deemed literacy "proficient". Government defines literacy as "using printed and written information to function in society, to achieve one's goals, and to develop one's knowledge and potential." Economics degreed AOC bartending is illustrative.

Too frequently clerks can’t count nor calculate appropriate change without cash register help? Public education spending is increasingly inefficient. We dump more resources into education, receive little or no student benefits.

Government CalPers is shockingly underfunded. There will be losers if Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) precludes a Trump approach to financial system stability.

My father said: “sticks and stones hurt bones but words do not”. I hold politicians accountable for what they do, not what they say. Bill Clinton was a moral/ethical standards problem long before you disowned him. Then again, don’t let me hinder your TDS.