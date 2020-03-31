Letter to the Editor: Dear Mr. Wong

Dear Mr. Wong:

Your courteous reply is appreciated and acknowledged.

Roger, you seem to be missing why Trump was elected. Conservatives, without a voice for the last 40 years, elected someone who wasn’t afraid of media or the corrupt swamp; unafraid to admit shipping labor overseas was stupid; demanded that U.N.’s 180 nations pay their fair share; and, is against the U.S. being the world’s chew toy.

You live in a nation where votes from people are treated as currency for a corrupt politic. And such is accepted. Where is your outrage at “ballot harvesting”? Where is your outrage at constant war? Where is your outrage at murdering children for the sport of sexual pleasure? We are killing off generations and importing taxpayers. Where in the constant dishonesty, insider trading, corrupt self-serving bargains in Washington D.C.’s elected is your outrage? Where in the murder rates of major cities is your outrage? Only President Trump is the target – how pathetic.

The U.S. elections of 1800, 1824, 1828, 1860…down to the current era demonstrate an evil in the character of Presidents that occupy the office. Human perfection isn’t and never will be in them, or any elected for that matter. This “admiration” fable you offer is bankrupt.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}