Dear Mr. Draxler:.
It was my hope that we could engage in discussion, improve awareness and influence positively for a better and more secure California. What we know of the world is mostly an approximation given new things are discovered, determined and defined every day. Regardless, some things do hold firmly in our grasp: caring, humility, honesty and that “today is the future we created yesterday.”
Given we both dislike corruption, there was a common starting point. However, I see that
your approach is to assume rather than inquire or investigate, and never consider. If one wonders what might be wrong with the world today, failure to associate to positively improve our world or actually listen, it is pretty well defined in your “Latter to the Editor: Response to Letter " dated 21 November 2019. May you have a blessed life.
