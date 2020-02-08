Letter to the Editor: David Valadao accepted donations
David Valadao accepted donations from Ukraine born now criminal Igor Fruman. You probably heard the name Igor from impeachment news. He is an associate of Guiliani born.

Igor Fruman is Charged With Conspiring To Violate Straw And Foreign Donor Bans. Coincidentally Parnas has donated to four republican campaigns including David Valadao's

So the guy being charged with funneling foreign money into candidates campaign has donated money to five republicans including David Valadao. Valadao received $2440 from Igor Fruman in 2018. According to open secrets and public records by the federal elections commission.

This shows that David Valadao along with three other republican candidates in 2018 were involved in this conspiracy. Valadao is happy to accepting foreign contributions which are illegal.

Since Igor is being charged with this conspiracy why isn't Valadao and the three other 2018 candidates not being charged and investigated.

You can read it all at this link since Hanford Sentinel fails to report on past politicians and current candidates.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/election/article236032058.html

The other three California Republicans who received campaign contributions from the pair were former Reps. Jeff Denham, Steve Knight and David Valadao. All three of them lost re-election bids in the 2018 election when Democrats won a majority in the House of Representatives.

Chad Draxler

Hanford

