Letter to the Editor: COVID-19 in court?

Today I was at the court house for a matter with my wife. After people ran in and out of the courtroom for two hours, the judge decided to let every one know that there had been two people in his courtroom with the COVID-19.
I feel that this judge is not very responsible or thinking of anyone's health. Being this irresponsible could affect a lot of people — if not kill people. Why is that courtroom even open? Who makes sure that there are no viruses in that courtroom?
Steve Mahoney
Corcoran
