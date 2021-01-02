Letter to the Editor: Circumstances should spark questions about election

Circumstances should spark questions about election
An Associated Press article in the Dec. 24 edition of The Sentinel read "While Trump was holed up at the White House, stewing about his election loss and escalating his standoff with Republicans as he pushed fraudulent conspiracy theories and tried to pressure Republicans to back his efforts to overturn the results."
The media narrative insinuates no voter fraud?
Why is the media so opposed to examining the FACTS regarding this election?
I’m sure President Trump watched the surveillance camera footage of Georgia election workers, who told election observers to leave because they were going to stop counting ballots. After the observers left, the video shows election workers hurriedly dragging out suitcases full of ballots hidden under tables to start counting those ballots. The video clearly shows one lady running the same batch of ballots over and over several times.
Three other states that Trump led suspiciously stopped counting ballots after midnight Nov. 4.
When Pennsylvania stopped counting Trump led by 682,000 votes. An eyewitness was asked about a spike of 600,000 votes and how many of those were for Trump? Response was only 3,200 for Trump out of 600,000? And a 3 a.m. election night 186,000 ballot dump going 100% Biden.
Pennsylvania sent out 1.8 million absentee ballots however 2.5 million came back, a 700,000 vote gain. All the suspicious votes caused Trump to lose Pennsylvania by 81,597 votes.
Trump's lead in Michigan was 307,000 votes. But after midnight when vote counting stopped suspicious things happened. An eyewitness testified "There was a three-hour lull after midnight at the Detroit vote center until the vans came in about 4 a.m. with 60 boxes of ballots nearly all for Biden." Another witness testified all military ballots she saw, “looked like Xerox copies, and 100% for Biden”.
Trump lost Michigan by 146,007 votes.
Trumps lead in Wisconsin was 128,000 votes, but after midnight suspicious things happened when vote counting stopped. Four witnesses testified that 100,000 ballots, all for Biden, arrived at 4:30 a.m. and were counted without inspection. Trump lost Wisconsin by 20,565 votes.
Do these circumstances cause you to question the election results???
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!