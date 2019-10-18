{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor

Last week Ambassador Marie Yavanovitch walked upright, forthright and dead right into Congress to testify about Trump's extortion attempt on Ukraine.

The Rupublicans, aka ''Lambs of Silence'', response has been embarrassed ….wait for it...silence.

In more current news, the president, in matchless inanity, has abandoned our allies the Kurds.

The world leaders, good and bad, have figured out how to deal with our  President. We have not. We have a year plus of this self centered person to cope with.. Can we wait?

John and Pat Waddell

Lemoore

