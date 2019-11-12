{{featured_button_text}}

After the fires cause lots of damage to California I see many people on social media jumping to conclusions and placing blame on Governor Gavin Newsom. People like Gary Smith who spreads republican rhetoric any chance he gets. It's amazing all the reason stated by Gary were the governor's fault yet didn't recognize high winds.

Anyone watching and listening to meteorologist on the news they stated Diablo winds that are common this time of year is a key contributing factor to the fast rate of the fire spreading. I guess republicans solution to the problem is cementing all the grass and bushes in open area. Who needs oxygen right? What species breathes that?

Global warming causes high wind speeds and extreme wind gusts. That thing republicans love to deny. There is video evidence of PG&E transformers causing the fires. Cal Fire has investigated and confirmed it. I guess Gary Smith doesn't value what Cal Fire officials say. Not surprised after all the information from meteorologist just fell on deaf ears.

Chad Draxler

Hanford

