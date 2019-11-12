After the fires cause lots of damage to California I see many people on social media jumping to conclusions and placing blame on Governor Gavin Newsom. People like Gary Smith who spreads republican rhetoric any chance he gets. It's amazing all the reason stated by Gary were the governor's fault yet didn't recognize high winds.
Anyone watching and listening to meteorologist on the news they stated Diablo winds that are common this time of year is a key contributing factor to the fast rate of the fire spreading. I guess republicans solution to the problem is cementing all the grass and bushes in open area. Who needs oxygen right? What species breathes that?
Global warming causes high wind speeds and extreme wind gusts. That thing republicans love to deny. There is video evidence of PG&E transformers causing the fires. Cal Fire has investigated and confirmed it. I guess Gary Smith doesn't value what Cal Fire officials say. Not surprised after all the information from meteorologist just fell on deaf ears.
You have free articles remaining.
Chad Draxler
Hanford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.