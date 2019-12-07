{{featured_button_text}}

Homelessness is a problem facing every city in America. The number of homeless people keeps growing and there doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight. That’s why I was very interested in a report that Governor Newsom released $650 million for the homelessness crisis.

There are over 50,000 homeless people in Los Angeles alone. Within the story, there was a lot of praise for an 87-unit complex to help the homeless. What about the other 49,913 people needing housing? Unless each unit has 574 bedrooms, the 87 units will do nothing to help the unhoused that city.

Even when a previously homeless person is placed in affordable housing, many times they are evicted because their mental health or substance abuse issue results in a rules violation of the terms of tenancy. The underlying problem of homelessness is not being addressed.

Until society addresses the mental health and/or substance abuse problem, homelessness cannot be fixed. People have the capacity to recover, and society can help. But let’s not kid ourselves into thinking that an 87-unit complex is the answer for 50,000+ homeless people.

Gregory Blevins

Hanford

(Note: Gregory Blevins is an attorney, has an MBA from Pepperdine University, and is a Doctoral Candidate in Public Administration at the University of La Verne. He currently serves as a member on the Kings County Behavioral Health Advisory Board.)

