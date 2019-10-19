Blame Cal Trans not Newsom. The decision not to widen two parts of the 99 and not to widen the 46 was decided by Cal Trans. Cal Trans pulled the project and Cal Trans alone is responsible for the accidents and deaths that occur because the freeway and highway is too dangerous.
Cal Trans has decided to fund road repairs all down 198 from Lemoore all the way to Lemon Cove. Cal Trans has been working on the 198 in Farmersville for over a year and had to redo parts of the road because mistakes by the engineer. Cal Trans has proven with their actions they don't care about driver safety.
They allow drivers to drive on roads with huge dips, no warning signs and they allow drivers to drive on unfinished roads. Cal Trans has directly admitted to pulling the 3 projects. Cal Trans is directly responsible for California roads not being widened and staying unsafe. California will pay in law suits because Cal Trans wants to safe some money. Completely asinine.
You have free articles remaining.
Chad Drazler
Hanford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.