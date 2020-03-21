Letter to the Editor: Birth Announcement

I'm happy to announce the birth of my newest daughter Moriah Frances Michelle born March 11th 2020. Terry Stringer the proud husband and father. I have thoroughly enjoyed our local paper but was surprised to discover there is no section for birth announcements despite having obituaries and bookings.

In the midst of all this confusion chaos and uncertainties that our nation is currently facing, the gift and blessing of bringing a new life into this world is sobering and humbling. Many would assume, I'm sure, that this is a terrible and terrifying time to bring a new life into this world. It'd be lying if I didn't agree to some extent.

No doubt what's currently plaguing the world is alarming, but none of this comes as a surprise. This nation and my generation in particular has been blessed with the fruits of the labor previous generations have left for us. We do not know what it means to struggle to sacrifice to suffer. We are ignorant to the necessity of family community and unity. These current generations that think toilet paper is higher priority over food is completely ignorant to the struggles many countries currently face on a daily basis.

Yes, times are uncertain, but through the struggles and challenges true endurance and character are formed. Contentment gratitude humbleness and an appreciation for life is garnered.