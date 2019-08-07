I read an article recently that stated 75 to 80% of our food source is related to bees. The current die off of bees is about 20%. The current bee research budget has been cut to zero. In addition, the EPA has approved an insect toxin previously banned. Also, the EPA leader has moved all EPA scientist to Missouri even though they have no facilities there. The scientists must move or retire. Meanwhile, the Dept. of Interior has approved oil drilling on Federal lands in Alaska.
These lands had been set aside to keep them pristine. Also, leader has said that all Dept. of Interior staff must move to Colorado or retire. What does the future look like for my grandchildren's children if this program continues? Nothing to eat or breathe, but summer weather year around.
John Waddell
Lemoore
