Advocating California moral bankruptcy, Thomas Elias 4 January “Commentary: Trump Administration Threatens a California Good News Story”, is a pathetic defense advocating recreational sex at the lowest possible level. It hides in “Title X Vans” taking girls, who should be pursuing academic or vocational careers, to facilities determine pregnancy -STD’s- birth control, revering a State amoral standard.
Pursue the moral bankruptcy into the media, TV or the internet and the evidence is plain. Need demonstrations; pick the right movie and Hollywood provides demonstrations disguised as “edgy” or “woke’. This is “libertine behavior” at its worst and it is to start early! Why not plaster “Eat, Drink and Be Merry” on the front of every academic institution and include John Wilmot, de Sade, and Diderot topical classroom instruction.
Martin Luther King, Jr. stated “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically…. The most dangerous criminal may be the man gifted with reason but no morals. … We must remember that intelligence is not enough. Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education.”
How is character added by education when moral bankruptcy is king? History, rife with examples, makes clear abolishment of sexual norms underpins social and character decay. Example: San Francisco’s elite enact policies providing heroin and fentanyl addicts with safe spaces to shoot up without persecution. Family units, previously strong in earlier decades have grown into today’s predominately single parent operations. Gone is the influence necessary to foster a strong, moral culture and some hope beyond our lifetimes.
The very things that play to our curiosity and personal development are discarded in this ‘unguided, throw-away’ culture. Everything is a target: items, people, babies, ideas, and reality. The all-encompassing pop of dopamine pleasure in whatever form is “it”; all else is ignored.
There is “good news”; it isn’t found in this orgy of self-indulgence Mr. Elias idolizes. “We are all going to die soon and there is no sequel.” (Ricky Gervais). Try elsewhere, maybe someplace with a cross or noble truths contained inside.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
