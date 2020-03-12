Letter to the Editor: Bail Reform - No Safety

So many Sacramento laws aren’t well thought out. Take AB5 on Uber &Lyft with its impact on many other professions too. California Symphonies and Orchestras are drafting counter-legislation to AB5 for their exemption from its tyranny. Is “Bail Reform” well thought out? Where are studies showing it is a wise change? Who benefits, loses?

Woodrow Wilson once stated “the masses must get their ideas very absolutely put, and are much readier to receive half-truth which they can promptly understand than a whole truth which has too many sides to be seen all at once.” Don’t be that gullible!

Benefit vs. detriment information should be flowing from “elected” Supervisors, Sheriff, City Managers and Councils. As government, they should be concerned enough to lead, investigate, and report to constituents. It’s their safety and cost management problem as well as constituents like you! Insist on full disclosure!

Gary Smith

Lemoore