Letter to the Editor: Bail Reform - No Safety

SB10, Bail Reform, was signed by Governor Brown, Lt. Gov Newsom and friends. Its reformed California’s money bail system. Now it waits until voters decide its fate in November 2020.
New York reformed bail recently. Mayor DeBlasio and governing agencies, Democrats (like California’s variety) RAMMED a reform package eliminating cash bail. It covered a range of offenses, i.e. assault, arson, robbery, child abuse, and murder. Judicial choice was altered as well.
How’s it working?
• Jan/Feb 2020 numbers show a 35 percent increase in robberies over Jan/Feb 2019;
• Jan/Feb 2020 numbers show a 64 percent increase in stolen cars over Jan/Feb 2019;
• Shootings - up 19 percent;
• Burglaries – up 21 percent;
• Subway robberies increased by more than 100 percent compared to 2019; and
• Anti-Semitic hate crimes in America’s largest Jewish population are up significantly.
November’s ballot outcome is critical. Bail affects anyone arrested. Its economic impact can’t be ignored lightly. Yet, its primary value is that repeat offenders, including violent ones, are held behind bars pending trial. Further, Judges need choice in their Bail decision process.
So many Sacramento laws aren’t well thought out. Take AB5 on Uber &Lyft with its impact on many other professions too. California Symphonies and Orchestras are drafting counter-legislation to AB5 for their exemption from its tyranny. Is “Bail Reform” well thought out? Where are studies showing it is a wise change? Who benefits, loses?
Woodrow Wilson once stated “the masses must get their ideas very absolutely put, and are much readier to receive half-truth which they can promptly understand than a whole truth which has too many sides to be seen all at once.” Don’t be that gullible!
Benefit vs. detriment information should be flowing from “elected” Supervisors, Sheriff, City Managers and Councils. As government, they should be concerned enough to lead, investigate, and report to constituents. It’s their safety and cost management problem as well as constituents like you! Insist on full disclosure!
Gary Smith
Lemoore