“The idea of progress does not mean nothing can ever go wrong; such would not be progress; that would be a miracle” (Brown University Messer’s Pinker and Krugman). “The day we see the truth and cease to speak is the day we begin to die”- M.L. King.
Things are going wrong. Complacency is rampant. Political discussions based on reason, knowledge, experience and creativity are missing. It is ‘us’ vs ‘them’ and partisan “talking points.” Is ‘us’ vs. ‘them ‘because:
• current elite and distant official governance are widely ignored;
• government makes things up because it wants to do “good”, not defined in its structure;
• we don’t understand this nation’s founding nor our liberty and freedom;
• D.C.’s political antics are theater, not rejected for performance failure;
• “free”, solely dependent upon taxes, isn’t actually free;
• humans “feel” about everything, “think” about nothing; and,
• adults, parents and educators do not ensure truth is sovereign.
Politicians prefer the above, legislate it frequently. Power is primary where ignorance prevails.
Pharisee micromanagement is today’s governance process. Failure as a learning tool is destroyed locally. Whatever may go wrong locally, state or federal legislator’s rush to create controlling law.
Earthquakes, current volcanic eruptions, Tsunamis – over these we have no control. Fires in Australia and America, Fascism and Socialism/Communism advocated as economically practical – over this we do have control. It is our personal freedom at stake. 70 percent taxes, medical queues, limited choice, wealth re-distribution, entrepreneurial stifling, and central planning are NOT the values of this republic.
The Krugman solution: “vote, organize, demonstrate, write letters”. What he omitted: engage your brain. Learn truth by study. Listen to one another. Speak ruth to one another. Understand what we have, its’ creation and how it is potentially damaged through complacency and failure to engage.
Politicians count on you not engaging. Should you, their power is vastly decreased. They can no longer disguise truth, take more of your income, direct you to “eat, drink and be merry” because "they have your back". If so, I have a bridge for sale.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
