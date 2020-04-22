Letter to the Editor: Applauding the work of K-9 officers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to commend The Sentinel for its piece in the Saturday, April 18, 2020 edition describing the achievement of K-9 Officer Dash of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Little credit is given to the training and efforts of our K-9 officers and their trainers. When our home was robbed in January of this year, Officer Dash was the first responder on scene to “clear” the house for any possible remaining suspects. His handler explained that he came to our Kings County community from Czechoslovakia.

There is no question that he doing an excellent job. Our Sheriff’s office has an important responsibility for providing protection and response for those of us who reside outside of the city boundaries. The K-9 officers that the office employs are an essential component of their ability to effectively provide that service. The “human deputies” that commit their time and effort to caring for these animals and adopting them as partners are heroes in our county. 12th & Excelsior says “Thank You.”

Tammy Bettencourt

Hanford