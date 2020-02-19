Letter to the Editor: Agree With “Why Trump?” Response to Roger Wong:

I’m a black female raised Democrat. Watched MSNBC and CNN religiously. 2016, was afraid of Trump, embarrassed for our country, riddled with dread. After four years, my opinion has changed. You don’t have to like Trump. He’s a jerk I’ve come to respect.
In my short 32 years, I’ve learned I’d rather have a person tell me upfront, rude and abrasive, disliking them as opposed to admiring them being led astray by their flowery poetic words, lied to and manipulated. His scandals are out in the open while many politicians have closets of skeletons slowly released. I voted for Obama in 2008, voted for a Libertarian in 2016. Obama is a great public speaker. Trump, clearly lacks those skills. He’s abrasive, hyperbolizes, Tweets too much, uses shock tactics, and yes, lies. Everyone does, especially all politicians. Not excusing the behavior, but have come to accept this. When Trump speaks, he blurts stuff out sounding offensive. If one would be willing to set aside their overly emotional feelings, maybe they would be able to read between the lines and discover what he’s saying. That, or do research on the subject.
Everyone knows that not all people who come to this country are rapists and murderers. With open borders, though, human and drug trafficking are easily channeled in, especially this valley. It’s disturbing when international news network, VICE does a documentary on the Meth Crisis in Fresno revealing how drugs are funneled here and the amount of workers addicted. Human trafficking is on the rise. Women that are taken across the border are raped and sold to get here. There’s a problem!
Concerning what sources changed my opinion, Fox News was not first. MSM outlets are losing credibility. The Covington kids story was butchered, and CNN lost a defamation lawsuit. Stopped believing MSNBC after the election. Here’s a list of other sources one may want to consider: PBS News Hour, Zero Hedge, Dick Jackman Twitter, Prager U, Blaze TV, One America News, Breitbart, VICE, Mr. Reagan YouTube, Info Wars, Project Veritas, The Daily Wire.
Jenna Stringer
Lemoore