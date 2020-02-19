Letter to the Editor: Agree With “Why Trump?” Response to Roger Wong:

In my short 32 years, I’ve learned I’d rather have a person tell me upfront, rude and abrasive, disliking them as opposed to admiring them being led astray by their flowery poetic words, lied to and manipulated. His scandals are out in the open while many politicians have closets of skeletons slowly released. I voted for Obama in 2008, voted for a Libertarian in 2016. Obama is a great public speaker. Trump, clearly lacks those skills. He’s abrasive, hyperbolizes, Tweets too much, uses shock tactics, and yes, lies. Everyone does, especially all politicians. Not excusing the behavior, but have come to accept this. When Trump speaks, he blurts stuff out sounding offensive. If one would be willing to set aside their overly emotional feelings, maybe they would be able to read between the lines and discover what he’s saying. That, or do research on the subject.