I am writing this regarding the Christ and Common Sense column, "A Christian Response to Gender Dysphoria" that was posted recently [April 10]. As someone who identifies as non-binary (someone who doesn't exclusively identify as male or female) it made me very upset.
It made me feel invalidated. The piece was offensive to the trans and gender-nonconforming community. I have lived with gender dysphoria and I know what it's like not feeling comfortable in your own skin.
A 2017 chart review from a transgender clinic found that 30.3% youth-aged individuals living with gender dysphoria reported at least one suicide attempt and on top of that, 58% had another psychiatric diagnosis (Day D S, Saunders J J, Matorin A (Nov. 12, 2019) "Gender Dysphoria and Suicidal Ideation: Clinical Observations from a Psychiatric Emergency Service." Cureus).
The struggle is real. I can even say growing up I did deal with a lot of suicidal thoughts and I also was diagnosed with my own mental health issues.
Megan Mendes
Hanford
Let's honor motherhood, compassion
This Sunday, May 9, we celebrate Mother’s Day and the cherished bond between mother and child. Tragically, our dairy cows, world-wide icons of motherhood, never get to see or nurture their babies.
Newborn calves are taken from their mothers at birth and turned into veal cutlets, so we can drink their milk. The grief-stricken cows bellow for days, calling in vain for their babies’ return.
Dairy cows spend their lives chained to concrete floors, with no access to the outdoors. Each year, they are impregnated artificially, to maintain their milk production, then milked by machines twice a day. When production drops, around four years of age, they are butchered.
Dairy products are laden with cholesterol, saturated fats, hormones, pathogens, and antibiotics, leading to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Many people lack the enzyme for digesting dairy products.
This Mother’s Day let's honor motherhood and compassion. Let's replace the products of cow cruelty with delicious, healthful, eco-friendly nut and grain-based milk, cheese, and ice cream products offered by our supermarket.
Larry Johnson
Visalia
