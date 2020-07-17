Letter to the Editor: Who is in charge?

Politicians create problems, then campaign against them. Democrats and Republicans are against deficits - yet we have deficits. Democrats and Republicans hate inflation, high taxes, recessions – yet we have it in endless cycles of “boom and bust”? House Democrats and Republicans singularly control the budget appropriations. As a citizen, you can’t propose a budget nor appropriate its funds.
Where does the tax code originate? Citizens don’t write tax code. Congress and IRS write tax code. Who controls the interest rates and money? The Federal Reserve because in 1913, Congress delegated its sound money Constitutional duty to a “Private Central Bank” that does not answer to Congress and isn’t audited according to Generally Approved Accounting Principles (GAAP) required of every other business.
The 545 humans are 100 senators, 435 congressmen, 1 President, and 9 Supreme Court justices. They are nonstop, lawfully, ethically, and personally responsible for epidemic domestic problems we experience daily. Yet, they waste valuable time working to “con” you into believing the problems experienced aren’t their fault or connect to their actions.
Consider the House Speaker who criticizes a President for creating deficits; the Speaker’s tribe creates deficits. Constitutionally, he House, ALONE, can originate and approve appropriations, taxes, regulations, laws, etc. Presidents job is to sign or veto a Bill which the House can over-ride.
Someone enlighten us why 326.7 million people cannot replace 545 persons who have exhibited incompetence and irresponsibility in creating problems that every single citizen feels, is affected by and knows where it originates! Unsolvable government problems can’t exist. If 545 persons control federal power, what exists is what they want.
It appears they don’t much care. An unfair tax code; it's because they want it unfair. Deficit budgets; it's because they want it the deficit. If the Army is still in Afghanistan or the Korean DMZ, it's because they want them in Afghanistan or DMZ. If they retire on an elite plan rather than social security like you, it's because they want it that way.
What, in heavens name, do you want? Hopefully, not what you got!
Gary Smith
Lemoore
