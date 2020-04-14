Letter to the Editor: 'WHO' can you trust?
Letter to the Editor: 'WHO' can you trust?

The World Health Organization (WHO) is credited with eradication many diseases. That occurred before “political” appointment of Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. As the 2017 Chinese Communist Party (CCP) backed appointment, they have a U.N. ally for their own purposes.

Ghebreyesus, a non-medical doctor, is functionally an Ethiopian leftist politician come up through the ranks. Among his preferred associates Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe. Mugabe, infamous for human rights abuses and failing national healthcare.

In proper political fashion, Ghebreyesus hired Mercury Public Affairs lobbying company to help him win the directorship. WHO leader Ghebreyesus then assured the CCP he would bar Taiwanese participation, adhering to the “one China” policy; U.S. opposed.

Ghebreyesus ignores CCP responsibility for zero transparency and consistent lying by underreporting Covi-19 actual infection and death statistics to the world. CCP censured infected family’s social media posts as well as Dr. Wenliang. CNN and Financial Times February reporting on early softening of Wuhan’s Dr. Wenliang’s ‘Sars-like, Coronavirus respiratory problem’reporting - disregarded. So much for honest and forthright CCP disclosure and sharing.

How complicit the WHO?

• 14 January Ghebreyesus stated “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus.”

• By mid-January CCP doctors knew COVID-19 spread between humans.

• Late January Ghebreyesus met with the CCP in Beijing.

• Following that Ghebreyesus acclaimed Chinese authorities for “setting a new standard for outbreak control,” praising their “openness for sharing information.”

• 23 January WHO meeting, knowing CCP health data was discredited internationally, Ghebreyesus relied on CCP data to argue against declaring an emergency; other committee members did not agree.

That Director General decision delayed the mobilization of public-health resources around the world. “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely, Lord Acton” By bending to the CCP, the U.N. leadership level of corruption is all the more shameful. Ghebreyesus serves them as master.

China’s influence over the WHO comes cheap; the death of thousands. Where is Congress in investigating WHO’s CCP influence? Nowhere! Political U.N. of 1995 oil corruption strikes yet again bowing to Beijing over public service. The world pays the price!

Gary Smith

Lemoore

