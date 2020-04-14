Letter to the Editor: 'WHO' can you trust?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The World Health Organization (WHO) is credited with eradication many diseases. That occurred before “political” appointment of Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. As the 2017 Chinese Communist Party (CCP) backed appointment, they have a U.N. ally for their own purposes.

Ghebreyesus, a non-medical doctor, is functionally an Ethiopian leftist politician come up through the ranks. Among his preferred associates Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe. Mugabe, infamous for human rights abuses and failing national healthcare.

In proper political fashion, Ghebreyesus hired Mercury Public Affairs lobbying company to help him win the directorship. WHO leader Ghebreyesus then assured the CCP he would bar Taiwanese participation, adhering to the “one China” policy; U.S. opposed.

Ghebreyesus ignores CCP responsibility for zero transparency and consistent lying by underreporting Covi-19 actual infection and death statistics to the world. CCP censured infected family’s social media posts as well as Dr. Wenliang. CNN and Financial Times February reporting on early softening of Wuhan’s Dr. Wenliang’s ‘Sars-like, Coronavirus respiratory problem’reporting - disregarded. So much for honest and forthright CCP disclosure and sharing.

How complicit the WHO?