Has anyone ever went to Western Dental and wound up with a huge bill?
My wife went and signed a bunch of papers that she didn't read and wound up with a huge bill ($10,000). I just wonder how many more people in Hanford got stuck with a large bill.
How do you pay a "$10,000" bill when you are on a fixed income? If anyone wants to help, I would appreciate it very much.
And one more thing save America, Vote Trump.
Ken Cartwright
Hanford
