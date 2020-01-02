{{featured_button_text}}

Has anyone ever went to Western Dental and wound up with a huge bill? 

My wife went and signed a bunch of papers that she didn't read and wound up with a huge bill ($10,000). I just wonder how many more people in Hanford got stuck with a large bill.

How do you pay a "$10,000" bill when you are on a fixed income? If anyone wants to help, I would appreciate it very much.

And one more thing save America, Vote Trump.

Ken Cartwright

Hanford

