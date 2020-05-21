Letter to the Editor: Vice President Whitmer

As you may recall from 2000 and 2016 (to Democrats’ chagrin), the national popular vote is of no consequence whatsoever in the outcome of the presidential election. Putting a pronounced progressive on the ticket in 2020 as second fiddle will at most merely run up the score in already reliably Blue states, assuredly adding few if any electoral votes to Joe Biden’s total.

Another potential candidate being considered by Vice President Biden is Georgia’s legitimate Governor Stacey Abrams who is currently heading the Fair Fight organization working to end the Republican Party’s illegal and unconstitutional nationwide voter suppression schemes. Abrams would be a charismatic pick for V.P.; however, winning officially in gerrymandered, jury rigged Georgia at this particular point in time is probably not a realistic goal.

And, therefore, choosing Abrams would likely be a wasted choice in terms of securing electoral votes.