Letter to the Editor: Trump is psycho

It’s not merely my personal opinion that Vladimir Putin’s puppet Donald Trump is deranged, delusional, demented and profoundly psychotic. That’s the educated opinion of the American medical community.

In April of 2017, over 41,000 American mental health professionals signed and submitted the petition “Mental Health Professionals Declare Trump Is Mentally Ill And Must Be Removed,” which in part says the following:

“...Donald Trump manifests a serious mental illness that renders him psychologically incapable of competently discharging the duties of President of the United States. And we respectfully request he be removed from office, according to article 4 of the 25th amendment to the Constitution, which states that the president will be replaced if he is ‘unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office’...”