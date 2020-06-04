Letter to the Editor: Trump is psycho

It’s not merely my personal opinion that Vladimir Putin’s puppet Donald Trump is deranged, delusional, demented and profoundly psychotic. That’s the educated opinion of the American medical community.
In April of 2017, over 41,000 American mental health professionals signed and submitted the petition “Mental Health Professionals Declare Trump Is Mentally Ill And Must Be Removed,” which in part says the following:
“...Donald Trump manifests a serious mental illness that renders him psychologically incapable of competently discharging the duties of President of the United States. And we respectfully request he be removed from office, according to article 4 of the 25th amendment to the Constitution, which states that the president will be replaced if he is ‘unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office’...”
I couldn’t have said it any better myself! It could not possibly be any more obvious than it already is at this point that the moronic Mad King Trump is completely mentally incapacitated, not to mention stone cold crazy. Traitor Trump is sinking fast, and the American people are paying for President Trumptanic’s idiotic incompetence with their lives by the tens-of-thousands!
Do any of you asinine Trump acolytes actually believe injecting household cleaners like Lysol or Clorox into your lungs is a legitimate and effective, non-lethal medical treatment for a coronavirus infection, as recently recommended by infamously insane dotard Dr. Donald Trump the plump chump?
If anyone out there actually agrees with Jim Jones Trump’s psychotic lethal injection recommendation for COVID-19, please seek psychiatric help immediately. And stop drinking the orange Kool-Aid already, conservative cult members! Unlike the ridiculous Republican Party, most Americans don’t want to be Jonestowned.
Joe Biden for president, folks.
Jake Pickering
Arcata
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!