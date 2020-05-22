Letter to the Editor: Time to get back to work

×
Every virus that lived died. Life is a game of risk and reward. Some do
and succeed; some don't. The only guarantee is those that don't won't.
Eating means I'll have a chance. Having a job increases that chance.
Doing it well brings satisfaction to life.
The third monkey on the ramp to Noah's ark when the rain started wasn't
there to collect a participation trophy.
Time to get back to work AMERICA.
