Letter to the Editor: Time to get back to work

Every virus that lived died. Life is a game of risk and reward. Some do

and succeed; some don't. The only guarantee is those that don't won't.

Eating means I'll have a chance. Having a job increases that chance.

Doing it well brings satisfaction to life.

The third monkey on the ramp to Noah's ark when the rain started wasn't

there to collect a participation trophy.

Time to get back to work AMERICA.

Jim Withycombe

Lemoore