Letter to the Editor: Time to get back to work
Letter to the Editor: Time to get back to work

 Laura Brown
Every virus that lived died.  Life is a game of risk and reward. Some do
and succeed; some don't.  The only guarantee is those that don't won't.
 
Eating means I'll have a chance.  Having a job increases that chance. 
Doing it well brings satisfaction to life.
 
The third monkey on the ramp to Noah's ark when the rain started wasn't
there to collect a participation trophy.
 
Time to get back to work AMERICA.
 
Jim Withycombe
Lemoore
