Letter to the Editor: Those unable to adapt...

I recently read, in your paper, a rather convoluted paraphrasing of Martin Niemoller's exigent statement on the state of Nazi Germany as he perceived it to be. He felt under the threat of death.
The writer used the Niemoller's phrasing to promote his treatise that his rights as a U.S. citizen were being abridged. He should be free to not wear a mask, stay six feet from another human, and wash his hands. He was upset that someone, the governor, was trying to keep him alive!
Which brings me to evolution. Those unable to adapt to changing conditions will, over time, cease to exist.
John Waddell
Lemoore
