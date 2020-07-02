Letter to the Editor: Those at high-risk should stay home

Dear Editor,
Kings County businesses are reopening as the county moves into Stage 3 of the state’s reopening plan. People are going back to work and looking forward to resuming their normal activities. However, we need to recognize that the COVID-19 virus hasn’t gone away.
Each individual and family should assess their willingness to assume the risk of dining in restaurants, visiting a gym, going to a barbershop, a hair salon, a movie theater, a casino or any of the other businesses now allowed to operate in compliance with state guidelines.
Older adults and those with serious underlying health conditions are at higher risk of developing serious complications from the disease than are young healthy people. Consistently, 75 to 80% of the people who die from COVID-19 are over the age of 65. Elderly individuals and those with certain health conditions are also more likely to be hospitalized.
It would be prudent for those of us with higher levels of risk (over 65 or with serious underlying medical conditions) to continue to stay home until Stage 4 and the end of the state’s stay at home order. Stay safe. Stay home.
Sincerely,
Keith Winkler
Hanford
