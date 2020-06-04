Letter to the Editor: The racist BLM

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My mother is from Liberia Africa, my father, black man raised by a single mother in Newark NJ. I can trace my family heritage from slavery back to Africa then back to the states. I do not support the BLM movement. Yes, black people have suffered, some still struggle from past injustices. I cannot ignore there are still racists. I’m aware of the problems that plague Black Americans: higher mortality rates in pregnant black women, incarceration rates, higher risks of dying from stroke or diabetes; these are problems with solutions. Please don’t be fooled thinking the media or Biden cares. We can’t forget his “You ain’t black,” racist remark.

I’ve seen signs “All lives matter when black lives matter.” I’m failing to see why black people need special treatment in this current era. 30 years ago, yes, but today we’re seeing black male and female astronauts, black president, black CEOs and congress members. Ben Carson, Niel deGrasse Tyson, Thomas Sowell, three of the country’s, possible world’s most intelligent minds, all black men. Black emulated celebrities, athletes getting paid millions.