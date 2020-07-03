Letter to the Editor: Thank you, City Council

I would like to thank the Hanford City Council for its vision in establishing a residential rental assistance program for low and moderate income renters in the City of Hanford. Renters who have been adversely impacted financially and unable to pay some or all of their rent because of the COVID-19 state of emergency will be able to benefit from this program. The rental assistance will help with up to three month's rent.
Funding for the program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's CARES COVID-19 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds received by the City and will be administered by the City's Community Development staff.
The City's program should be up and running later this month.
Jack Schwartz
Hanford
