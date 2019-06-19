The Swedish Festival committee and the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all the volunteers and organizations that worked tirelessly to make our Swedish Festival an enjoyable experience for everyone.
We are fortunate to have a supportive community that comes alongside our events and makes them successful each year. Even the weather did not keep people away.
Thank you so much for making this year’s Swedish Festival a great one!!!! Remember, the festival is always the third week in May. Hope to see you next year.
2019 Swedish Festival Committee
Tammy Dooley, Morgan’s Village Flooring
Steve Safarjian, RPS Real Estate
Heather Pritchard, Mary Kay
Jason Poyner, JP Solutions
June Hess, Svenska Butik
Maury & Pauline Nyberg
Phill & Nancy Stovall
Mats Hellgren
Gregg Jonsson
Kathryn Lack
Christin Holt
Sonja Duffy
Patty Esau
Staci Smith, Secretary
Sharon Person, Chairman
Kaitlyn Castaneda, Chamber Director
