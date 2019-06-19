{{featured_button_text}}

The Swedish Festival committee and the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all the volunteers and organizations that worked tirelessly to make our Swedish Festival an enjoyable experience for everyone.

We are fortunate to have a supportive community that comes alongside our events and makes them successful each year. Even the weather did not keep people away.

Thank you so much for making this year’s Swedish Festival a great one!!!! Remember, the festival is always the third week in May. Hope to see you next year.

2019 Swedish Festival Committee

Tammy Dooley, Morgan’s Village Flooring

Steve Safarjian, RPS Real Estate

Heather Pritchard, Mary Kay

Jason Poyner, JP Solutions

June Hess, Svenska Butik

Maury & Pauline Nyberg

Phill & Nancy Stovall

Mats Hellgren

Gregg Jonsson

Kathryn Lack

Christin Holt

Sonja Duffy

Patty Esau

Staci Smith, Secretary

Sharon Person, Chairman

Kaitlyn Castaneda, Chamber Director

