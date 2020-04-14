Letter to the Editor: Supervisors have declared martial law

In the last Supervisorial election for my district, I had no idea that one of powers of Kings County Supervisors was to declare martial law. Was their recent edict done in closed session?
I understand that some California County Sheriffs have locked down their residents (under threat of arrest) but claim it is not the imposition of martial law. Anyone with a Wonderlic score above 4 knows that a lock down is martial law if one can be arrested while not breaking any law or legally imposed ordinance.
Congratulations to Supervisors Fagundes and Neves for using common sense and not approving of this idiotic and redundant order. I hope Sheriff Robinson does not act on this ridiculous order and continues his rational enforcement of our laws.
Meantime, Richard Valle, Doug Verboon and Craig Pederson Uber Alles!
Don Eiland
Hanford
