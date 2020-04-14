Letter to the Editor: Supervisors have declared martial law
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Supervisors have declared martial law

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In the last Supervisorial election for my district, I had no idea that one of powers of Kings County Supervisors was to declare martial law. Was their recent edict done in closed session?

I understand that some California County Sheriffs have locked down their residents (under threat of arrest) but claim it is not the imposition of martial law. Anyone with a Wonderlic score above 4 knows that a lock down is martial law if one can be arrested while not breaking any law or legally imposed ordinance.

Congratulations to Supervisors Fagundes and Neves for using common sense and not approving of this idiotic and redundant order. I hope Sheriff Robinson does not act on this ridiculous order and continues his rational enforcement of our laws.

Meantime, Richard Valle, Doug Verboon and Craig Pederson Uber Alles!

Don Eiland

Hanford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Commentary: China's coronavirus statistics aren't the real problem

As the coronavirus spreads around the world, U.S. officials who downplayed the risk have repeatedly blamed China's fake data and deceptive practices for the outbreak. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said in March that poor information from China has "put us behind the curve." Earlier this month, several House Republicans sent a letter to Pompeo stating that "misinformation from China over ...

Commentary: Trump's main hurdle to reelection isn't the pandemic, it's him
Government & Politics

Commentary: Trump's main hurdle to reelection isn't the pandemic, it's him

  • Updated

It's too early to have anything close to a clear vision of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the 2020 presidential election, but rest assured, it will make a difference. But to whose advantage? The pandemic has effectively muscled former Vice President Joe Biden out of the spotlight. Wisely holed up in his Delaware home, Biden has done a series of on-air television interviews and ...

Columnists

Commentary: Special interest spectacle: Teachers' unions try to thwart education access at a most inopportune time

With millions of students at home as the result of coronavirus district closures, and families finding themselves thrown into "unexpected homeschooling," Americans rightly expect that teachers, administrators and principals at all types of schools would be embracing an "all hands on deck" approach to this challenging situation. But while instances of cooperation between public and private ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News