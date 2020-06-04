Letter to the Editor: State of the union looks grim

Here we are at the end of Trump's first term in office, and the state of the union is looking very grim. We're in the middle of a pandemic that has caused 105,000 deaths. Our unemployment rate is the highest since the Great Depression. Our national debt has been blown through the roof. Misinformation and conspiracy theories have replaced truth and logic. Prejudice and racism are alive and well, and thriving. Our citizens have been pitted against each other over political and racial lines. Our country is being torn apart with federal leadership that knows only how to divide, rather than unite. There's looting, chaos, and burning buildings in our cities.