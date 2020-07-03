Letter to the Editor: Something wrong with our COVID approach?

Back on April 2nd 2020 my letter to the editor titled "Six Degrees Of Kevin Bacon" was printed in the Sentinel.
At the time I remember Kings County had reported 4 confirmed cases in the hospital (it ) became 5 .
Anyways it had to do with letting all of us know who the infected people were . I now know it's called 'Contact Tracing' . Whatever it's called in just three months Kings County has 2,318 confirmed cases , but it's been as high as 7,149 around June 23 apparently .
So does anyone else feel like knowing who is sick [so] we can do the math and find out how many degrees of separation we are , from actively sick people and their families [is] still a bad idea ? I have nothing against anyone who has contracted the virus (it's not their fault , mostly) and I don't believe they would become pariahs of society . If anything they would gain many more prayers for a speedy recovery , and we could all remain vigilant on keeping our exposer down. But what about those momentary lapses of reason where our caution falters but we just happen to be around someone or someone's who have been in contact with , or exposed themselves and are currently helping to spread this virus ?
Is it fair to say we should all have an extra tool in the bag by way of information that we could all really be doing more to stop this thing from continuing it's escalation ?
[Reminder] April 2nd " 5 " cases | June 28th "2,318"
There's just something massively wrong with the way we're doing things .
Will Lovall
Hanford
