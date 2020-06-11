Letter to the Editor: Some ways to combat racism

My dad shared a story from his experience as a black man. While in the Navy a shipmate approached him and stated “I was lied to.” The man expressed that his entire life he was raised to believe blacks were lazy and you couldn’t trust them. He continued stating that he had observed my father and other black sailors working hard. His opinion had changed.
I myself had a similar experience. Another white Navy man that we shared a mutual friend with bluntly told me he was racist and felt minorities were lazy and abused the system. I wasn’t offended. My life was not being threatened and he was not discriminating against me in a work setting. His opinion. He quickly followed up with, “But your family is the exception.” My father is retired Navy and an NJROTC instructor, my mother, sister, and I all worked. My brother, a Naval Officer.
I concluded from these encounters was that the only way we were going to change anyone’s mind about blacks was going to be through our actions. Don’t say you’re this, that or the other. Let them see it. It may change some minds.
Another experience I’ve had was actually comical. A co-worker was telling her mother about me. Her mother went to our job while I was working then later told my friend that she did not see me. My co-worker realized that she neglected to tell her mother I was black. It didn’t cross her mind.
Morgan Freeman said it frankly. “You want to end racism. Stop talking about it.” Mainstream media is highly deceptive and manipulative. They ignore race issues then pick and choose when to run certain stories.This current BLM movement with orchestrated riots is sadly doing the polar opposite of its intended purpose. They’re attempting to force people to care when most already do, plus creating a bigger divide with people who are racist. The movement is counter productive. One way to end this is to simply stop talking about it.
Jenna Stringer
Lemoore
