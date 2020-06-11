Letter to the Editor: Some ways to combat racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My dad shared a story from his experience as a black man. While in the Navy a shipmate approached him and stated “I was lied to.” The man expressed that his entire life he was raised to believe blacks were lazy and you couldn’t trust them. He continued stating that he had observed my father and other black sailors working hard. His opinion had changed.

I myself had a similar experience. Another white Navy man that we shared a mutual friend with bluntly told me he was racist and felt minorities were lazy and abused the system. I wasn’t offended. My life was not being threatened and he was not discriminating against me in a work setting. His opinion. He quickly followed up with, “But your family is the exception.” My father is retired Navy and an NJROTC instructor, my mother, sister, and I all worked. My brother, a Naval Officer.

I concluded from these encounters was that the only way we were going to change anyone’s mind about blacks was going to be through our actions. Don’t say you’re this, that or the other. Let them see it. It may change some minds.