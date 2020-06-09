Letter to the Editor: Some solutions

Recently I expressed my dismay with BLM and circulating stories supporting them. I spewed out some problems and claimed there were some solutions. Here are a few practical ways to help.
If you’re in a position to help a single mother with childcare, that would help. High stress levels in black women cause higher risks of stroke and other conditions, especially during pregnancy resulting in higher death rates.
Volunteer at a Boys and Girls Club. If you’re male, mentor to young men who are fatherless. Fatherless homes without a positive father figure results in higher drug use, criminal activity, incarceration, and continues the cycle of men leaving their families.
Support and encourage black fathers if they’re struggling.
Help build or donate money to a recreational center for young black children.
Become a health advocate for pregnant black women. They often receive terrible care for varying reasons that can be discussed later. One advantage many need is simply knowledge of their rights, as well as what to expect while pregnant.
In addition to being an advocate, support Crisis Pregnancy Centers (Hanford has one called Crossroads). Black abortion rates are high resulting in a stagnant population. In NY more babies were aborted than born alive last year. Rather than abortion, assist Pregnancy Centers with teaching parenting classes, counseling, or donating to reach out directly to women in need.
I have come to the realization that there are many cultures within the white community. My husband is of Irish descent and they had their share of mistreatment in this country. There are many black ethnic groups from many varying parts of the world. Not all black cultures are the same. I’ve discovered, most people are not racist, they simply just don’t understand someone else’s culture. If you say you care, simply taking a sincere interest is the most flattering thing you can do. I love when people want to try my mother’s African cooking or like our traditional clothing.
If everyone marching would do this all the time, for everyone, and race, what a huge difference it would make in society.
Jenna Stringer
Lemoore
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!