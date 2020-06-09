Letter to the Editor: Some solutions

I have come to the realization that there are many cultures within the white community. My husband is of Irish descent and they had their share of mistreatment in this country. There are many black ethnic groups from many varying parts of the world. Not all black cultures are the same. I’ve discovered, most people are not racist, they simply just don’t understand someone else’s culture. If you say you care, simply taking a sincere interest is the most flattering thing you can do. I love when people want to try my mother’s African cooking or like our traditional clothing.