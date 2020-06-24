Letter to the Editor: Some protesters have 'Lord of the Flies' mentality

Dear Mr. Wong:
Looters aren't 'Fed up' average citizens! Your personal name calling of “Islamophobic, extremely ethnocentric and racist” in your 11 June "Protesters are 'fed up' average citizens” validates my position. Name calling doesn't raise your credibility. It demonstrates your credibility is non-existent or you would not need to stoop to such.
People need to stop thinking of people as groups, i.e. police, businesses, protesters. Everyone is an individual with common economic experiences. Many accepted levels of responsibility by owning/running a business possibly un-insured or now burned out, thanks to rioting-looting-burning. Not protesting!
Secondly, Roger, stop assuming. Antifa has fenced off six blocks in Seattle's Capitol District which they guard with weapons, déjà vu Occupy Wall Street (OWS), is not 'fed up' average citizens (see local media)
OWS behavior deteriorated rapidly into "Lord of the Flies" mentality. Raped women, boozing, drugs, unsanitary conditions, no stated purpose - visible in interviews of those occupying Zuccotti park in media reporting In Seattle, they repeat “Democrat Party Birkenstock Bolsheviks” speech but can’t decide the message: defund, abolish, reform – no coherent message.
Sledge hamming statues, terrorizing citizens and zero tolerance. Intolerance is not the “American Way.”
You hold some “vast majority are not terrorists". Participants are complicit if they stood by, did nothing or assisted. Honest citizens don't engage in damaging individual stores, bars, Hispanic ice cream shops, dress shops, etc. Such is on-going in cities nationwide. California isn’t faring well either. Your "so-called protesters" or "few bad apples" are the direct cause and its more than a few. The stolen TVs, iPods, electronics, clothing, liquor, etc., isn't the staple of "honest protesters".
500 citizens held a respectful event in Hanford, reported in the Sentinel. Wake up and smell the coffee! If your letter actually supports this pillaging in cities, better get ready. Pathetic as such a stand may be, It will soon be in our neighborhoods. Violent crime and lawlessness predominate, check the front page of the Sentinel for the last several months. It ratchets up easily.
These anti-American, unconstitutional thugs need incarceration, not praise or justification from you.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!