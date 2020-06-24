Letter to the Editor: Some protesters have 'Lord of the Flies' mentality

You hold some “vast majority are not terrorists". Participants are complicit if they stood by, did nothing or assisted. Honest citizens don't engage in damaging individual stores, bars, Hispanic ice cream shops, dress shops, etc. Such is on-going in cities nationwide. California isn’t faring well either. Your "so-called protesters" or "few bad apples" are the direct cause and its more than a few. The stolen TVs, iPods, electronics, clothing, liquor, etc., isn't the staple of "honest protesters".

500 citizens held a respectful event in Hanford, reported in the Sentinel. Wake up and smell the coffee! If your letter actually supports this pillaging in cities, better get ready. Pathetic as such a stand may be, It will soon be in our neighborhoods. Violent crime and lawlessness predominate, check the front page of the Sentinel for the last several months. It ratchets up easily.

These anti-American, unconstitutional thugs need incarceration, not praise or justification from you.

Gary Smith

Lemoore