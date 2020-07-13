Letter to the Editor: Should schools reopen?

Dinuba high school is reopening, sending teachers back to work without being able to answer vital questions about safety. Questions Dinuba high administration has yet to address the following questions despite having already announced in person classes for the fall:
- Who will supply hand sanitizer?
- What will be done for a teacher who contracts Covid as a result of this exposure? (They had no answers)
- How will appropriate space be maintained between students and teachers, especially in classrooms where this would not be possible?
- How will the school maintain cleanliness in classrooms without putting janitorial staff at major risk?
All in all, Dinuba high is going back to in person classes with no plan. I am requesting someone on the paper look into this issue and spread awareness. One sick high school quickly turns into an entire sick town.
How will the schools protect the community? They bring hundreds of kids together, let them contaminate each other, and then send them home. Perfect way to continue an epidemic!
Call out Dinuba high school. They are putting an impoverished and undeserved community at risk, with absolutely no alternative plans.
Natalie Parks
Chico
