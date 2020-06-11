Letter to the Editor: Roth is right about Trump's thinking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Opinion written by Michael S. Roth is one of most accurate descriptions I have ever heard of how Trump thinks.

It is exactly as Michael S. Roth stated "magical thinking."

It is sad that so many do not realize the depths of Trump's mental issues. They are simply a manifestation of a reality that is known only to him and his super human opinion of himself.

This is so unsettling to think that people can be so easily manipulated by a mentally disturbed individual. Trump has lied his entire life about who and what he is, yet with facts, facts, more facts and new facts about his deprivation; people still refer to him as great, a leader, a great businessman. His record over decades proves he is none of these things, except in his "magical thinking."

At a time when we need steady, honest, strong leadership, we have a person in the W.H. that has no basic understanding of the government, the Constitution, his Constitutional duties and zero interest in learning. His "magic thinking," tells him he can, quote: "Do what ever I want as president." close quote.