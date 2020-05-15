Letter to the Editor: Rosemond's take on classrooms is absurd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I know that John Rosemond is a respected author and lecturer, but his opinion article "Small Classrooms Are Overrated" of May 12th, is probably the most absurd assessment of education in America I have ever encountered. Mr. Rosemond is a family psychologist, but has obviously never spent one minute in the average public school classroom.

He bases his belief that small classrooms are ineffective on two ridiculous arguments. First, because his OWN kindergarten class of 50 kids in the 1950's in South Carolina had "orderly learning environments", small classrooms are unnecessary. Second, he says that third world areas of the word have large class sizes and "those teachers also report orderly learning environments."

The truth is that study after study in America has been very consistent - small class sizes greatly improve student learning. What this means is that students will learn more in a classroom of 15 rather than 30. And it's painfully obvious and logical why this occurs. The student gets more individual attention, there are fewer discipline problems, and the students and teachers have a better chance to bond. All of these things increase student learning.