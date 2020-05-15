Letter to the Editor: Rosemond's take on classrooms is absurd

I know that John Rosemond is a respected author and lecturer, but his opinion article "Small Classrooms Are Overrated" of May 12th, is probably the most absurd assessment of education in America I have ever encountered. Mr. Rosemond is a family psychologist, but has obviously never spent one minute in the average public school classroom.
He bases his belief that small classrooms are ineffective on two ridiculous arguments. First, because his OWN kindergarten class of 50 kids in the 1950's in South Carolina had "orderly learning environments", small classrooms are unnecessary. Second, he says that third world areas of the word have large class sizes and "those teachers also report orderly learning environments."
The truth is that study after study in America has been very consistent - small class sizes greatly improve student learning. What this means is that students will learn more in a classroom of 15 rather than 30. And it's painfully obvious and logical why this occurs. The student gets more individual attention, there are fewer discipline problems, and the students and teachers have a better chance to bond. All of these things increase student learning.
Mr. Rosemond, you are confusing a "small" classroom with home schooling of one child. That one child may not get the same education because of a variety of factors. One might be that the parent is not a trained teacher. Another might be the relationship between the home-schooled child and the parent is quite different than between a teacher at his or her neighborhood school.
I taught public school for 34 years and I can attest to the effectiveness of smaller classes. All students get to know each other and have the opportunity to participate. It's a more relaxed atmosphere and more work gets done. It's similar to workers going the extra mile for a boss who's attentive, concerned, and present, rather than one you might see briefly once a week.
Mr. Rosemond, education and society has changed since the 1950's. And I don't think you'd want to send your grandchildren to a third world nation to be educated because the teachers claim they have "orderly learning environments".
When the Covid-19 restrictions are over, and schools are back in session, I challenge you to spend ONE day with the average public school teacher who has 30 plus kids. I know your opinion will radically change.