Letter to the Editor: Rice

Before you read this letter to the editor, can you listen to my heart? This is important. Very important. I am in disbelief that this continues to happen.

In the last week, I have read four articles that show America’s systemic racism. Woman in New York’s Central Park accuses black man of threatening her life on 911 call - truth is, he asked her to put her dog on a leash per Central Park’s regulation. Pastor in Georgia accuses black men of abduction - truth is, he set up a meet with a prostitute. Woman in Florida accused black men of abducting her son - truth is, she drowned her son. George Floyd in Minneapolis was arrested and killed by a policeman’s knee pushed into his neck while he was handcuffed.

Will you mourn with me? Will you teach your children frequently that every person is valuable? And equal? And made in the image of God? Every person. Teach our children rightly. Teach our children differently. We must be the change and to do that each one of us must change.

Right now there are many resources to help us learn to change. Look online and search “Anti-racism resources” or “75 things white people can do for racial justice” or go to andcampaign.org. Ideas and resources are available. The choice is yours. Will you change with me?

Sincerely,