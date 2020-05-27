Letter to the Editor: Requesting COVID-19 transparency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a nurse serving our community during this time, I am requesting the assistance of the public in soliciting more transparency in our local reporting related to COVID19.

Specifically, the county reports the following: active cases; recovered; total deaths: and then a breakdown of total cases; the number of individuals being monitored; reported numbers of tests conducted; and number of test with pending results. While frequent updates of these statistics is helpful, it is far from providing the accuracy or transparency needed to make decisions or effectively educate our communities about risks.

I hope to inspire the call to transparency by requesting that we engage in better reporting to answer the following questions:

1) Was the single death caused by complications of COVID, or was the death potentially contributed to another cause?

2) Of the total cases, how many have required inpatient hospitalization and how many have been recovered at home?

3) Of the positive cases, how many were asymptomatic.

4) Of the community acquired, how many of them were non institutional ( not in a prison, residential care facility, or nursing home?)