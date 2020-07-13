Letter to the Editor: Republicans are trying to restrict voter rights

I wish Republicans that are trying restrict voters rights would admit they are doing to ensure their party affiliation will win elections.
We all know about civil rights history from middle school. We know about the republican parties disgusting actions to stop American citizens from voting in the late 60s. We all know Democrat presidents like JFK and LBJ pushed for civil rights and passed voter right laws. I suggest every American citizen to watch the film Selma and see what past citizens went through to vote and how important voter rights are.
In 2011 we seen large number of republican controlled states with republican governors pass state laws requiring photo ID to vote, even if you are a senior citizen and you don't drive and don't have a passport. Now in 2020 with a pandemic going on Republicans especially Donald Trump is trying to restrict voting rights again. SCOTUS is failing Americans with recent rulings. I here voting security as an excuse but every report I seen about voting hacking was done electronically. I have voted by mail since I was 18. My parents have voted by mail since I was a kid. They live in town, both are physically able to attend work every day and are republican. It's funny Republicans had no problem with mail in votes when there numbers are the majority in the central valley.
Voting is not like driving. Voting is a right! No American citizen should risk their health or life casting a vote or not be able to vote at all with states limiting polling locations! This pandemic is unprecedented and needs to be handled as such. Extreme situations demand extreme action and change. Know your rights!
But I guess it doesn't mean much with the corrupt electoral college established by slave owning founding fathers used in America. Politicians are too much of cowards to change something from 1776.
Chad Draxler
Hanford
