Letter to the Editor: Report harassment to the authorities

I am writing this as a man who was sexually harassed for six months by a female college professor when I was a 25 year-old graduate student.

She had the power to determine whether or not I would receive my degree. It finally ended when the female professor for whom I served as her Teaching Assistant called me into her office and demanded that I tell her what she said had obviously been bothering me/ After I told her, she immediately went to the office of the harasser and told her that if it did not stop immediately that she would report it to the university authorities.

I am writing this because my biggest regret about that this is that I never reported it to the university authorities. This left her free to prey upon other students. I am writing this to get the word out to all sexual harassment victims and survivors that they need to report their harassers to the appropriate authorities where this has taken place and/or is taking place. These predators need to be stopped.