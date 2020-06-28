Letter to the Editor: Recent letter lacks discerning thought

Dear Mr. Traxler:
Addressing your 9 June “Letter to the Editor: “Bone to Pick with recent letters” - let us call it what it is. Your writing is a rare and compelling illustration of the power of speech to heal or to harm. 9 June “Bone to Pick…” represents the latter in its choice of language filled with intolerance, accusation, and derision, empty of intelligent dialogue. To illuminate isn’t even a consideration.
Pontification provides nothing. You have only one play in your playbook; “It’s my way or the highway.”
Are you even interested in a successful and economically viable California? Or do you just like to hear yourself rant?
Francis Bacon tells us “where the cause is not known, the effect cannot be produced”:
• Do fellow citizens matter in Sacramento?
• How do fellow citizens benefit from Sacramento governance?
• Where do the funds come from to afford state debt?
• Do those funds exist or is that even important to Sacramento?
• What dots do you connect between the current failing California government and its impact on citizens?
• Is freedom even in the picture?
California governance is a “get rich scheme” benefiting elected and friends.
There is a great deal I do not know; but, of this I am certain. The world and real life are about principles. Principles, morals and ethics are missing in the 9 June rant. Discerning content and thought are missing, nothing positive is in evidence, reality isn’t considered or even present as a "strong suite".
Mark Twain is credited with this wisdom: It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to write letters to the editor as To illuminate isn’t even a consideration. as the 9 June one and remove all doubt. May you have a blessed day.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
