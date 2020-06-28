Letter to the Editor: Recent letter lacks discerning thought

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Mr. Traxler:

Addressing your 9 June “Letter to the Editor: “Bone to Pick with recent letters” - let us call it what it is. Your writing is a rare and compelling illustration of the power of speech to heal or to harm. 9 June “Bone to Pick…” represents the latter in its choice of language filled with intolerance, accusation, and derision, empty of intelligent dialogue. To illuminate isn’t even a consideration.

Pontification provides nothing. You have only one play in your playbook; “It’s my way or the highway.”

Are you even interested in a successful and economically viable California? Or do you just like to hear yourself rant?

Francis Bacon tells us “where the cause is not known, the effect cannot be produced”:

• Do fellow citizens matter in Sacramento?

• How do fellow citizens benefit from Sacramento governance?

• Where do the funds come from to afford state debt?

• Do those funds exist or is that even important to Sacramento?