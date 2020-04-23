Letter to the Editor: Questions about Hydroxychloroquine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the Coronavirus death count rises locally and nationally valid questions need to be asked.

Are patients hospitalized with Coronavirus being advised and offered treatment with Hydroxychloroquine?

Are patients Family members advised that Hydroxychloroquine is a medication option for their loved ones?

Google Michigan State Representative Karen Whitsett and read her Coronavirus experience, she was afraid for her life and said “I honestly felt like I was going to die.” After treatment with Hydroxychloroquine she felt better and recovered.

If you are at risk of death why not take Hydroxychloroquine?

Hydroxycholoquine is a proven and safe medication that has been prescribed for prevention and treatment of Malaria and other diseases for over 70 years to adults, children of all ages, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already issued an emergency use authorization for Hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients.

Shouldn’t people be advised and offered the opportunity to take Hydroxychloroquine and potentially save their LIFE ?